Senior population in Charlottesville decreasing, increasing in surrounding counties

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to new analysis from the 2020 Census Bureau, the population of people ages 65 and older in Charlottesville is shrinking.

“The number of seniors in Charlottesville has decreased, whereas in the surrounding counties, it’s increasing,” Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) CEO Marta Keane said.

Surrounding counties such as Greene and Fluvanna saw their older populations increase by up to 8%.

Keane says there are many reasons seniors are moving out of Charlottesville neighborhoods.

“They either couldn’t keep up the house for just the regular routine maintenance, or they themselves could no longer live alone,” Keane said.

Many Charlottesville properties are not being bought or rented by other seniors, and are instead now being used as rentals for young adults.

“That’s certainly a concern because people enjoy being near to services, access to transportation, and that makes Charlottesville and the rural or the urban hub of Albemarle a very positive place to live,” Keane said.

Keane says Charlottesville’s City Council is working hard to accommodate the needs of children, seniors, and everyone in between.

“Having a variety of generations and a community makes it a much healthier community and with a lot more for people to contribute,” Keane said.

