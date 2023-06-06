Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Senior population in Charlottesville decreasing, increasing in surrounding counties

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to new analysis from the 2020 Census Bureau, the population of people ages 65 and older in Charlottesville is shrinking.

“The number of seniors in Charlottesville has decreased, whereas in the surrounding counties, it’s increasing,” Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) CEO Marta Keane said.

Surrounding counties such as Greene and Fluvanna saw their older populations increase by up to 8%.

Keane says there are many reasons seniors are moving out of Charlottesville neighborhoods.

“They either couldn’t keep up the house for just the regular routine maintenance, or they themselves could no longer live alone,” Keane said.

Many Charlottesville properties are not being bought or rented by other seniors, and are instead now being used as rentals for young adults.

“That’s certainly a concern because people enjoy being near to services, access to transportation, and that makes Charlottesville and the rural or the urban hub of Albemarle a very positive place to live,” Keane said.

Keane says Charlottesville’s City Council is working hard to accommodate the needs of children, seniors, and everyone in between.

“Having a variety of generations and a community makes it a much healthier community and with a lot more for people to contribute,” Keane said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Charlottesville offering free meals to students during summer break
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Charlottesville airport again offering direct flights to Chicago
(FILE)
UVA conducts test for emergency notification system
(STOCK)
AARP warning people to be lookout for scams targeting grandparents