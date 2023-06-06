Partly sunny, and summerlike

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another winner ! We’ll see partly sunny skies warm temperatures, and pleasant humidity today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front to our north. The front will move through our region by Wednesday. Rain chances don’t look that impressive, however, a stray shower may develop, especially south. Conditions turn pleasantly cool for the mid week. Temperatures will begin to warm Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

