Hazy, smoky sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A thick haze in the sky today from smoke in the upper atmosphere. Caused by prolific wildfires across eastern Canada.

A weak cold front arrives tonight. The front will not bring rain, however, it will keep temperatures a little below average for this time of year.

Tracking a weather disturbance passing by to the southwest Wednesday. There could be a shower south of the James River. Most communities will not see rain.

Sunnier Thursday and Friday. A dry air mass. Comfortable in the shade and overnights. High sunburn index.

Warming this weekend.

A strong cold front sweeps east Monday with the next best shower and thunderstorm chances.

Tuesday: Very hazy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tuesday night: A fair sky with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hazy, mostly dry with highs mid 70s to 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Mosty to partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer and becoming more humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.