Hazy, Smoky Skies Continue, Not Hot or Humid for Early June

Largely Dry Weather Pattern this Week.
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy skies from the smoke of the Canadian wildfires will persist this week. While it is hazy, it certainly is not hot or humid. Below average temperatures for early June and a largely dry pattern will continue this week. A cold front will pass through dry tonight. On Wednesday, a disturbance along the front will provide some showers mainly across southside Virginia and into North Carolina. There could be a shower south of the James River. Most communities will not see rain.

Temperatures will turn much warmer by the weekend. The next better chance for showers and storms arrives early next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with hazy skies. Lows 55-60.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hazy, mostly dry with highs 75-80. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Mosty to partly sunny, hazy. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm, becoming more humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the 70s.Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, some showers. Highs upper 70s.

