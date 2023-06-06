Advertise With Us
Charlottesville offering free meals to students during summer break

Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Parks & Recreation is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The program will allow children to get meals during the summer break for free.

“It’s just a program to extend the service that was offered during the school year into the summer months, just to ensure that every kid in our community still has access to food and meals,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

Meals will be available at different locations throughout the week:

  • Greenstone on 5th Community Center: M, W, F 4:30 – 6:30pm
  • Friendship Court Community Center: M, W, F 4:30 – 6:30pm
  • South 1st Street Community Center: M, T, W, F 4:30 – 6:30pm
  • Westhaven Community Center: M, T, W, F 4:30 – 6:30pm

