Charlottesville offering free meals to students during summer break

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Parks & Recreation is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The program will allow children to get meals during the summer break for free.

“It’s just a program to extend the service that was offered during the school year into the summer months, just to ensure that every kid in our community still has access to food and meals,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

Meals will be available at different locations throughout the week:

Greenstone on 5th Community Center: M, W, F 4:30 – 6:30pm

Friendship Court Community Center: M, W, F 4:30 – 6:30pm

South 1st Street Community Center: M, T, W, F 4:30 – 6:30pm

Westhaven Community Center: M, T, W, F 4:30 – 6:30pm

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.