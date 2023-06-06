Charlottesville discusses raising utility rates by 7.5%

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Utilities is proposing to raise its rates for water, wastewater, and gas by about 7.5%. That is expected to cost the average city customer $9.42 a month or $113 a year.

Charlottesville Director of Finance Chris Cullinan says utilities have to raise rates to break even.

With Charlottesville Utilities being the only option available for many in the city, it has no choice but to pay any increased rate. About 90% of people in Charlottesville use these utilities.

“Folks don’t have a lot of choice when it comes to water, sewer, wastewater, storm water being provided. But we don’t want to operate or act that way. We want to make sure that we’re being cognizant of the impact on folks finances, but also making sure that they’re getting the value from those services and from that infrastructure,” Cullinan said.

Some city councilors voiced concerns about the raise.

“For some people, it’s negligible. For others, it’s a lot. Do you [Cullinan] feel that the monies you have for low income assistance or others in our community that receive the services who cannot afford the $10 increase? We have sufficient funds in reserves to help them? Because you don’t want anyone not to have water or sewer or gas,” City Councilor Leah Puryear said.

Cullinan responded, “Yes.”

Cullinan reminds customers that the cost of water and gas depends on how much they use.

”That volumetric piece accounts for like 85% of the bill. So you still have a lot of control in terms of your usage to impact your final bill,” Cullinan said.

If approved, these changes would go into effect July 1.

Council also voted unanimously to approve a new City Attorney Jacob Stroman. He will start in June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.