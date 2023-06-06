Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville discusses raising utility rates by 7.5%

City Hall (FILE)
City Hall (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Utilities is proposing to raise its rates for water, wastewater, and gas by about 7.5%. That is expected to cost the average city customer $9.42 a month or $113 a year.

Charlottesville Director of Finance Chris Cullinan says utilities have to raise rates to break even.

With Charlottesville Utilities being the only option available for many in the city, it has no choice but to pay any increased rate. About 90% of people in Charlottesville use these utilities.

“Folks don’t have a lot of choice when it comes to water, sewer, wastewater, storm water being provided. But we don’t want to operate or act that way. We want to make sure that we’re being cognizant of the impact on folks finances, but also making sure that they’re getting the value from those services and from that infrastructure,” Cullinan said.

Some city councilors voiced concerns about the raise.

“For some people, it’s negligible. For others, it’s a lot. Do you [Cullinan] feel that the monies you have for low income assistance or others in our community that receive the services who cannot afford the $10 increase? We have sufficient funds in reserves to help them? Because you don’t want anyone not to have water or sewer or gas,” City Councilor Leah Puryear said.

Cullinan responded, “Yes.”

Cullinan reminds customers that the cost of water and gas depends on how much they use.

”That volumetric piece accounts for like 85% of the bill. So you still have a lot of control in terms of your usage to impact your final bill,” Cullinan said.

If approved, these changes would go into effect July 1.

Council also voted unanimously to approve a new City Attorney Jacob Stroman. He will start in June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills charged at law enforcement when they arrived on...
Investigation ongoing for officer-involved shooting at Burgess Road Walmart
Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick (7) eludes Clemson's Keith Adams for a short gain in the...
Michael Vick, Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Lifeguard station at a beach in Albemarle (FILE)
Scheduling blamed for Albemarle beach being closed
Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail (FILE)
Changes coming to how jailed votes are counted in Virginia