Charlottesville airport again offering direct flights to Chicago

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Direct flights from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) to O’Hare International Airport (ORD) are set to return in August.

CHO announced Tuesday, June 6, that United Airlines will resume service Albemarle County to Chicago starting August 2. The new service will be operated with regional jets.

“I know the greater-Charlottesville region is excited about the return of nonstop service to Chicagoort.” Airport Authority Chair Don Long said in Tuesday’s release.

“We value our strong relationships with our airline partners,” CHO Chief Executive Officer Melinda Crawford said. “The return of the United Airlines’ service to Chicago has been highly anticipated by our passengers and will be a welcome sight here at CHO.”

