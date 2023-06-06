Advertise With Us
Cavilers readying to play to big crowds at Disharoon Park

UVA's Davenport Field in Charlottesville
UVA's Davenport Field in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up to host the NCAA Super Regionals this weekend.

“You never take for granted when you have the opportunity to go to the College World Series, especially in front of your home fans,” Eric Ward said Tuesday, June 6.

For the second weekend in a row, Disharoon Park will be full.

“These are the highest attended games in the history of UVA baseball,” Ward said. “Once it went on sale to the general public, it was snatched up extremely quickly. So you’ll see sellout crowds, capacity crowds for all three games this weekend here in Charlottesville.”

The Super Regionals kick off at noon Friday, June 9.

“It’s going to be a great opponent in Duke, and love to see us take care of business and move on to Omaha,” Ward said.

While tickets are sold out, you can still catch the matchup on ESPN 2.

