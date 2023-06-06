AARP warning people to be lookout for scams targeting grandparents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AARP is warning people about a scam involving the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

It says con artists may be using AI to make you think you’re talking to a loved one.

“All you need is 3-to-5 seconds of your voice put into that software,” AARP Community Ambassador Martin Bailey said. “And this is the typical one where your grandchild calls up, ‘Granddad or grandma, I’m in trouble.’ First thing grandparents says is, ‘Johnny, is that you?’ So, you’ve already told the scammer your first name.”

AARP calls it the Grandparent Scam: Calls often start with an urgent message, like a loved one is in trouble with the police or in the hospital or stuck out of town.

“They get you emotionally involved as soon as they can, because no scam is based on intelligence. They’re all based on emotion. They want to drag you in emotionally,” Bailey said.

Bailey says it is important to not engage with the caller, and advises to immediately contact a family member.

“If you ever get a call from what may be your grandchild, stop, tell them you’re going to hang up and you’re going to check the grandchild. Get off the phone,” Bailey said. “If it’s really your grandchild, they’ll call back.”

AARP says you should report scams to the Federal Trade Commission, the FBI, and local police.

