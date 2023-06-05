Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Young, wild and free: Wolverine spotted in California for only second time in last 100 years

This May 2023 image released by the National Park Service shows a rare wolverine sighting in...
This May 2023 image released by the National Park Service shows a rare wolverine sighting in the eastern Sierra Nevada, Calif. A wolverine was spotted three times last month in the eastern Sierra Nevada, a rare occurrence for an animal that's only been seen one other time in California over the last 100 years, state wildlife officials said. The latest wolverine appears to be a young male seeking a mate. The animal has been spotted twice in the Inyo National Forest and once in Yosemite National Park.(National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOP, Calif. (AP) — A wolverine was spotted three times last month in the eastern Sierra Nevada, a rare occurrence for an animal that’s only been seen one other time in California over the last 100 years, state wildlife officials said.

While wolverines are native to California, they’ve been essentially extinct from the state since the 1920s — likely the result of hunting and fur trapping in the decades following the gold rush, though records from the time don’t indicate what exactly caused the population to decline.

One wolverine was spotted in the state from 2008 to 2018, beginning in the Tahoe National Forest, officials said. Last month’s wolverine is likely a different one because the animal’s lifespan is usually 12 to 13 years.

The latest wolverine appears to be a young male seeking a mate. The animal has been spotted twice in the Inyo National Forest and once in Yosemite National Park.

“It’s just really exciting and surprising,” said Daniel Gammons, a senior environmental scientist in California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Male wolverines walk through huge territories — easily several hundred square kilometers — and this winter’s heavy snowfall in the West may have created “habitat bridges” for the wolverine, Gammons said. The animal could have traveled from the Rocky and Cascade mountain ranges, or from as far away as Canada or Alaska.

Wildlife officials are trying to get a specimen of the wolverine’s hair or scat for genetic testing. The species — the largest terrestrial member of the weasel family — is listed as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
Sheriff: Neighbor feud over playing children ends with Florida mother dead
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
Florida sheriff: 'Stand Your Ground' law is in play
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’