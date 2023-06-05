Volunteers put up fence around community garden

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building Goodness Foundation and International Rescue Committee are wrapping up a project at the 5th Street Community Garden.

They were joined by volunteers from Bike & Build and Design Electric this past weekend for work on a fence around the garden.

The hope is this new fence will keep the produce safe from critters who want a snack.

