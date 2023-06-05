Advertise With Us
Superintendent recommending new name for Buford Middle School

Buford Middle School (FILE)
Buford Middle School (FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Buford Middle School may be known by another name in the coming years.

The superintendent is recommending changing its name to Charlottesville Middle School.

If approved by the School Board, then this change would go into effect August 2025 when the new school building is expected to open.

The School Board is set to vote June 27.

