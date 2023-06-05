Sparse rain chances this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overall it will be a mainly dry weather pattern for the week ahead. Not humid with temperatures near average for this time in June.

A weak weather disturbance will pass by Wednesday with a small rain shower risk, mainly south. Most areas will remain dry.

Thursday will be the coolest day. Sunday will be the hottest.

Monday afternoon: Sun, a few clouds and hazy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday night: Mainly clear with lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A spotty shower chance, mainly south of I-64. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 80 degrees. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s.

