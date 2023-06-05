Advertise With Us
Scheduling blamed for Albemarle beach being closed

Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County had to close one of its beaches this past weekend, but the county says it wasn’t due to lifeguard shortages.

“We’re looking forward to the upcoming summer. Had a little hiccup this past weekend with little scheduling,” Recreation Manager Joe Clark said Monday, June 5.

Clark says graduation season was the main factor: Many of the lifeguards needed to attend a graduation.

Albemarle County says it is still accepting applications for lifeguards and cashiers.

