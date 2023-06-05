Pleasant Days for Early June. Largely Dry Stretch this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool nights, pleasant days and low humidity for early June this week. Largely dry weather pattern this week, as well. Hazy skies from the smoke of Canadian wildfires will persist. Tuesday the warmest day this week, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, ahead of a dry cold front. A weak weather disturbance will pass by Wednesday with a small rain shower risk, mainly south. Most areas stay dry.

Tonight: Mostly clear sky and cool. Lows in the lower 50s, some upper 40s in Valley.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A spotty shower chance, mainly south of I-64. Most communities will not see rain. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Variable clouds. Shower and thunderstorm chances arrive. Highs in the upper 70s.

