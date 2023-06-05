Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Partly sunny, and seasonal

Seasonal week, limited rain chances
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school day is getting off to a cool start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. A disturbance will bring additional cloudiness to the region later this afternoon. Skies will clear and temperatures will cool back into the 50s tonight. While not much rain is expected this week, a back door cold front may cause a stray shower Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

App graphic generic
Not a Shower in Sight
Great week ahead
Cooler Sunday
Cooler than recent days
Not so summer-like Sunday