Partly sunny, and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school day is getting off to a cool start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. A disturbance will bring additional cloudiness to the region later this afternoon. Skies will clear and temperatures will cool back into the 50s tonight. While not much rain is expected this week, a back door cold front may cause a stray shower Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s
