New initiative helping UVA Health reach rural areas

UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new initiative from UVA is helping it to expand its ability to reach rural areas of Virginia.

The Precision Health for Populations initiative received funding from the university’s Grand Challenges. The partnership will allow more community engagement and create personalized medical treatments.

UVA hopes it will allow the rural areas of Virginia to understand heath care needs.

“To start to develop layers of data on different populations that can then be used to identify folks who most need health interventions,” Steering Committee Chair Doctor Karen Ingersoll said.

The initiative is already starting the process and hopes to bring more experts along.

