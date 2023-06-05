Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo, all animals saved from flames

A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs
A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews are actively responding to a fire at Metro Richmond Zoo.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo located on Beaver Bridge Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find several buildings on fire, including several maintenance buildings and a veterinary clinic. Initially, Chesterfield Fire thought there may have been some animals lost within that building.

According to a statement from the Metro Richmond Zoo, the fire began in the zoo’s workshop area and spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and zoo keeper service area leaving the buildings completely destroyed. There were ten animals in the buildings at the time of the fire and nine were rescued. A meerkat who was receiving care at the animal hospital has died. Zoo officials say a necropsy will be performed.

In addition to building damage, there was one animal enclosure fence destroyed as a result of the fire. All of the animals inside the enclosure have been accounted for, and there are no others in danger.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
Essay contest in Charlottesville
Essay contest helping students tackle bullying, gun violence, and more
India Sims
Crozet-area advocate fighting for equal opportunities for people who are disable bodied
India Sims
Crozet-area advocate fighting for equal opportunities for people who are disable bodied