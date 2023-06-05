Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo, all animals saved from flames

MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews are actively responding to a fire at Metro Richmond Zoo.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo located on Beaver Bridge Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find several buildings on fire, including several maintenance buildings and a veterinary clinic. Initially, Chesterfield Fire thought there may have been some animals lost within that building.

According to a statement from the Metro Richmond Zoo, the fire began in the zoo’s workshop area and spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and zoo keeper service area leaving the buildings completely destroyed. There were ten animals in the buildings at the time of the fire and nine were rescued. A meerkat who was receiving care at the animal hospital has died. Zoo officials say a necropsy will be performed.

In addition to building damage, there was one animal enclosure fence destroyed as a result of the fire. All of the animals inside the enclosure have been accounted for, and there are no others in danger.

METRO RICHMOND ZOO FIRE 🚨 @NBC12 @NBCNews



Several buildings ablaze tonight, including an veterinary clinic. Fire crews are working with employees now to determine if any animals perished.



Only one enclosure fence was damaged but no animals escaped.



Photo Credit: @CFEMSPIO pic.twitter.com/eg3NTV9zsI — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) June 5, 2023

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

