Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) -The Collierville Police Department has confirmed that the 3-year-old who was in critical condition after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound died Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting outside of Harbor Freight on Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the 3-year-old victim found the firearm inside of a vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

The child was not alone at the time and was in the company of family.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to his family,” the police department said in a social media statement.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence
5th Street Community Garden (FILE)
Volunteers put up fence around community garden
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump