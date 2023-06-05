Advertise With Us
118-year-old time capsule found stashed inside fire department’s wall

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.(Marion County Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – Firefighters with the Marion City Fire Department in Ohio recently discovered a small box, sealed shut at their station.

It turned out to be a time capsule from 1905.

Inside were several items connected to the city and the fire department at the time, including newspapers, a contract to build the station and a roster of city officials.

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.

They were trying to preserve it ahead of the building’s demolition.

The time capsule and items inside will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society until the new station is built.

