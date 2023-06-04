Search efforts underway for possible aircraft crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police says search efforts are underway for a possible plane crash in the Shenandoah Valley.

VSP announced around 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, that it was notified shortly before 4 p.m. today. It says nothing has been located at this time and that it is unable to fly the area due to fog and low clouds within the mountains.

The FAA says a Cessna crashed into mountainous terrain. The aircraft is reported to have taken off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport and was bound for New York.

FAA says a plane crashed around 3 this afternoon. Virginia State Police says at this time they are still searching for the plane @NBC29 pic.twitter.com/E7VSZN5baw — Dryden Quigley (@DrydenQuigley) June 4, 2023

