Search efforts underway for possible aircraft crash
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police says search efforts are underway for a possible plane crash in the Shenandoah Valley.
VSP announced around 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, that it was notified shortly before 4 p.m. today. It says nothing has been located at this time and that it is unable to fly the area due to fog and low clouds within the mountains.
The FAA says a Cessna crashed into mountainous terrain. The aircraft is reported to have taken off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport and was bound for New York.
