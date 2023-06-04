Not a Shower in Sight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a significantly cooler day, we’ll see seasonable temperatures this week. A high pressure system will keep us pleasant and dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the week. The pollen index will be moderate with a high UV index. So, keep the sunscreen close, and limit time in the sun this upcoming week. Enjoy the delightful weather ahead of us.

Tonight: Mostly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 50′s.

Monday: Warm and sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Warmer and dry. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday-Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Nice and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Sunday: Warm. Highs in the upper 80′s.

