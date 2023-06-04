Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Not a Shower in Sight

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a significantly cooler day, we’ll see seasonable temperatures this week. A high pressure system will keep us pleasant and dry with mostly sunny skies throughout the week. The pollen index will be moderate with a high UV index. So, keep the sunscreen close, and limit time in the sun this upcoming week. Enjoy the delightful weather ahead of us.

Tonight: Mostly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 50′s.

Monday: Warm and sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Warmer and dry. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday-Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Nice and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Sunday: Warm. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Avelo (FILE)
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Latest News

Great week ahead
Cooler Sunday
Cooler than recent days
Not so summer-like Sunday
App graphic generic
Conditions Clearing Overnight