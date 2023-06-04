Advertise With Us
Essay contest helping students tackle bullying, gun violence, and more

Students affiliated with MOCHA/WOCHA, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, and the Carol Adams Foundation participated in an essay contest.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winners of the Bullying Belonging Gun Violence and Safety essay contest were announced Sunday, June 4, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church in Charlottesville.

Students affiliated with MOCHA/WOCHA, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, and the Carol Adams Foundation participated in the contest.

The goal was to write about their perception of bullying, gun violence, and feeling insecure or unsafe in their area, as well as coming up with ways to make it better.

“This is an opportunity to center their voices, to make sure that we hear from them those solutions they think will move the needle in a positive direction,” Brian Williams with the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy said.

Each winner received $100 and presented their essay to everyone in attendance.

