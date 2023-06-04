Crozet-area advocate fighting for equal opportunities for people who are disable bodied

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - A Crozet native is advocating for equal opportunities in Charlottesville and Albemarle County for people who are disable bodied.

India Sims has been in a wheelchair all her life, but that hasn’t stopped her for fighting for what she believes in.

“If I’m wanting to go get a loan, everybody knows that I went to try, I’m trying to build a business and I want accessibility everywhere,” Sims said. “They call me a liability, or they don’t take me seriously.”

Sims says to give everybody a chance, no matter with they have holding them back.

“A person is not going to apply for a job or apply for a loan to get a business if they didn’t know if they feel that they couldn’t do it, so why judge them? We get judged more often than you know,” Sims said.

She wants to change the perception the world has on people like her: “The disability term is overrated. Everybody is unique in every way, so treat us as such. We work so hard and we try so hard, but we don’t get accepted.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.