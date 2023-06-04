Cooler than recent days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a couple 90-degree days, Sunday will be noticeably cooler.

An east to northeast wind will lock in clouds and lower than average high temperatures today. Some sun will try to break through later this afternoon and evening.

Overall, expect near average high temperatures the first full week of June ahead. Overnight lows will be pleasant.

Little to no rain chances for the next week!

Sunday: A spotty shower or drizzle is lingering this morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 70s across central Virginia.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, moonlit sky, patchy fog late with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High sunburn index this week. Also, high levels of grass pollen. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs mid 80s.

