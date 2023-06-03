Veterans for Political Innovation hosting events to answer questions about ranked choice voting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Representatives across central Virginia are working to inform people in Charlottesville and Albemarle about ranked choice voting.

Ranked choice voting lets voters rank candidates from favorite to least favorite on their ballots.

Representatives are hoping ranked choice voting will be used in Virginia elections by 2025.

“Your vote really matters. [Ranked choice voting] at the end of the day reflects who you actually want in that position. You no longer have to play the game of, you know, trying to game the system. You get to really vote for who you care about,” said Nick Cove with Representatives of Veterans for Political Innovation.

Veterans for Political Innovation is hosting events on June 5 and June 6 to answer questions about ranked choice voting at Northside Library.

The events start at 7 p.m. on both days.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.