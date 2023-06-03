Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Shortage of automobile microchips appears to be winding down

CMA Valley Dealership
CMA Valley Dealership(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The shortage on microchips for automobiles seems to be winding down.

Chad Arnold, CMA Valley Dealerships said they are starting see more inventory on their lots.

Arnold said it is a new normal at this point.

“For a long time we were selling everything off of orders and the lots looked empty but now we have cars for people to test drive and check out before they buy.” said Arnold.

Arnold said shortages now seem to be driven by logistical and shipping issues.

“The manufacturers put rebates on certain vehicles so even with higher interest rates we are still seeing high demand so it is about as good of time now to buy a car than it has ever been.” said Arnold.

Arnold said they have seen an increase of foot traffic at their stores.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

(FILE)
Memorial Day weekend marks beginning of most dangerous driving season
Darah Bonham
Albemarle High School principal going the extra mile to connect with students
UVA Board of Visitors meets to discuss Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives
UVA Board of Visitors meets to discuss Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives
Study finds more children are aging out of foster care in Virginia
Study finds more children are aging out of foster care in Virginia