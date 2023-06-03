Shortage of automobile microchips appears to be winding down

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The shortage on microchips for automobiles seems to be winding down.

Chad Arnold, CMA Valley Dealerships said they are starting see more inventory on their lots.

Arnold said it is a new normal at this point.

“For a long time we were selling everything off of orders and the lots looked empty but now we have cars for people to test drive and check out before they buy.” said Arnold.

Arnold said shortages now seem to be driven by logistical and shipping issues.

“The manufacturers put rebates on certain vehicles so even with higher interest rates we are still seeing high demand so it is about as good of time now to buy a car than it has ever been.” said Arnold.

Arnold said they have seen an increase of foot traffic at their stores.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.