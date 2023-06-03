Isolated severe weather risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a nice start to Saturday, a cold front will arrive from the northeast in the afternoon with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm.

An isolated severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out! Localized damaging wind and hail will be the primary hazards. Also, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. When thunder roars, go indoors.

Cooler Sunday and warming Monday.

Overall, the weather pattern next week looks dry with temperatures near or slightly below average for this time in June.

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. An afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. The area most favored for a storm is across the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. The best timing for a downpour or thunderstorm is from about 3 to 6 PM, northeast to southwest. Highs in the 80s before any storm.

Saturday night: Evening shower chance will exit. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the 50s. Mostly cloudy.

Sunday: Clouds to sun and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light northeast breeze. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. A high sunburn index this time of year. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight low temperatures in the 50s.

