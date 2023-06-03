Conditions Clearing Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isolated and storms are still possible this evening, but most of the system is well to the southwest. Overall, we’ll see conditions clear overnight. Sunday will be a bit cooler, with highs only making it to the 70′s, but it will be a dry and sunny day. The rest of the week looks great, high pressure is keeping us dry, and we’ll see closer to average temperatures in the 80′s. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Chance for a late shower, but mostly clearing overnight with some patchy fog. Lows in the 50′s.

Sunday: Clearing and cooler. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday-Saturday: Dry, warm and pleasant week. Highs in the 80′s. Lows in the 50′s.

