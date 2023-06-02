Advertise With Us
VSP investigates ATV thefts in Augusta County

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) said they are investigating a small string of ATV thefts from two businesses in Augusta County that are within two miles of each other.

Officials said the first ATV was a 2014 green Kawasaki ATV with a trailer and the tag number 242869TM. It was stolen from Nexus Services overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

They said the second ATV was a blue and orange 2022 Polaris side-by-side taken from Greenhill Equipment near Route 11 and Route 262/Woodrow Wilson Parkway. It happened overnight of between Tuesday and Wednesday.

VSP asks anyone with information on either of these incidences to contact them by either calling them at 434-352-7128, dialing #77 on a cell phone or emailing them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

2014 green Kawasaki ATV with a trailer and a
2014 green Kawasaki ATV with a trailer and a(whsv)
Blue and orange 2022 Polaris side-by-side
Blue and orange 2022 Polaris side-by-side(whsv)

