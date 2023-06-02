UVA hosts ceremonial groundbreaking for redesigned athletic complex

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s redesigned athletic sports complex is one step closer to becoming a reality.

At a ceremonial groundbreaking, the complex’s final steal beam was placed. The beam was signed by all the current football players and included the names of the three players who were killed in November’s tragedy.

“We know that this facility will make an impact on recruiting. I don’t doubt that, I’ve already felt the impact. More importantly, this building will change the lives of our current student athletes and future student athletes immensely,” Coach Tony Elliot said.

For years, UVA’s Olympic sports were housed in the old basketball arena, University Hall. Since that was torn down four years ago, the programs have been living out of temporary trailers.

“It’ll allow for one place for nutrition, tutoring, leadership academy, athletic treatment. It’s really special that we’ll be able to have that in one place,” Coach Kevin Sauer said.

The 75-million dollar Olympic Sports Center is set to be finished in 2025.

“Having such a facility, the best of the best in terms of sports science and technology, along with our already fantastic staff is the next step to building up the Olympic programs on this campus, as well as reinforcing UVA’s dominance in Division 1 athletics,” track athlete Ashley Anumba said.

