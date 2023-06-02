Advertise With Us
UVA Board of Visitors meets to discuss Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives

UVA says it is focused on expanding these initiatives into the Charlottesville community and beyond.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors met to discuss supporting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives on Grounds.

UVA President Jim Ryan emphasized how important it is to stay open-minded with these initiatives.

“I think it’s important that universities pay attention to honest critiques of how we approach DEI so that we can be open to ideas or changes that might make us better in this space and might make us better at meeting the needs of our institutions,” Ryan said.

UVA says it is focused on expanding these initiatives into the Charlottesville community and beyond.

