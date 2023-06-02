Study finds more children are aging out of foster care in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows that in Virginia, more kids are aging out of foster care.

Experts say that the solution needs to start at the state level.

“For youth over the age of 16, 57% will leave without a permanent family,” said Todd Lloyd with the Annie E. Casey Foundation. “State systems must do more to ensure that young people in our custody receive the resources, relationships and opportunities that foster success as they navigate this journey to adulthood.”

Children who age out of foster do have options available.

“The Fostering Futures Program permits them to live what they would like to live, whether that be with in their current foster home or in an apartment. It permits them a case manager through the Department of Social Services,” Charlottesville Family Services Specialist Tiffany Polychrones said. “One of the localities will check in on them and make sure that they’re either working part time or in school part time, and provides them with funding and a monthly stipend.”

Charlottesville Social services says that in the last few years, it has decreased the number of children going into foster care by nearly half.

