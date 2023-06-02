Some like it hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dress for comfort today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Many locations will warm to around 90. Pleasantly cool conditions can be expected tonight. Meanwhile, Saturday will start with sunshine. However, an approaching “backdoor” cold front will bring scattered shower and storm chance to some parts of the region later in the day. Conditions will turn refreshingly cool by Sunday, with plenty of sunshine. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, pm shower & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

