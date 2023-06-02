Piedmont Housing Alliance outlines affordable housing redevelopment plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Housing Alliance (PHA) is providing a sneak peak into the first phase of redevelopment at Kindlewood, formerly known as Friendship Court.

The first phase will include 106 total units, 46 replacement apartments, and 60 new affordable housing units.

The first townhomes are expected to open up later this summer in August.

“The core value that the residents established at the beginning of the design process is that they wanted to ensure there is zero displacement of the residents through that redevelopment process,” PHA CEO Sunshine Mathon said.

About a third of the people currently living in Kindlewood will move during each phase.

The old homes will be demolished, with new ones built in their place.

“All the replacement units, plus also 60 or 50 new affordable units. That will allow for internal upward economic mobility and being able to stay - move up - but stay in place, but also welcoming new community members,” Mathon said.

By the end of the project, Kindlewood will go from 150 homes to 450 homes.

The expansion will ensure that families are moved off the waitlist to get into Kindlewood.

Phase one is split into two different categories, those being multifamily homes and townhomes. The units range from one to four bedrooms.

The last phase of redevelopment is scheduled to end in 2029.

PHA says no one living in Kindlewood will be displaced

