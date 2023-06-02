Advertise With Us
Mostly sunny and hot

Eye to the sky later Saturday, clearing and pleasant Sunday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mother Nature is turning up the heat. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 90 this afternoon. It will be another pleasantly cool night, under mostly clear skies. Saturday will start with sunshine, however, an approaching cold front from the north will bring a few showers and storms to the region later in the day. Skies will clear, and temperatures will cool into the 70s Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, pm showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

