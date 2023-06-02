A Delightful Start to Saturday, but Showers and Storms Make an Afternoon/Evening Appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was a hot one, and those summer like temperatures continue into Saturday. We’ll start out mostly sunny with highs making it to the upper 80′s, but a backdoor cold front will bring with it an increase in cloud coverage, and late afternoon showers and storms. Along the front, there is an increased risk for some downpours, otherwise rainfall amounts of less than half an inch are expected throughout the day with some folks not seeing rain at all for the day. Conditions will clear and cool a bit into Sunday, with another mostly dry week ahead. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the low 60′s.

Saturday: Sunshiny start to day, bringing in afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Cooler and dry. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with chances for a few late day showers. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Nice and sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Highs up the upper 70′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

