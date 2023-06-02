Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Bear cub wandering neighborhood struck, killed by car on highway

The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a driveway.(Springfield, Mo. Police Department)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A bear cub that was found wandering in a Missouri neighborhood Thursday was struck and killed on the highway, police said.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the cub had been spotted around the city and was being monitored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The police department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a driveway.

“We’ve got a beary adorable cub wandering around in south Springfield. While it is a very cute bear cub, please do not approach it and definitely don’t give it any tasty treats,” police wrote in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Sadly, in an update later that night, police said the bear was struck and killed by a car.

“We are very, very sad and it breaks my heart to report that this little guy was hit on James River Freeway overnight. We had hoped it would make it out of town and back to the woods without incident,” police wrote in an update.

Officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. regarding the collision. The eastbound off-ramp of the freeway was closed for half an hour as the Missouri Department of Conservation removed the cub.

The police department said bear sightings in the city of Springfield are rare.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Police taped off an area of the 3100 block of Brantner after a child was shot there.
11-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Missouri
Barry Mann, left, and Cynthia Weil accept the BMI Icon award at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards...
Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ lyricist who teamed with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no cease-fire until Ukraine gains upper hand in war
File - Visitors attend the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair at the Miami-Dade College, Wolfson...
US employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May in sign of a still-healthy labor market