Albemarle High School principal going the extra mile to connect with students

Darah Bonham has been in the education field for nearly 29 years.
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The school year is ending, but one Albemarle County educator is going the extra mile to make a difference and connect with students.

“I really appreciate the fact that he looks at the things that we like to do, and then also uses that and incorporates it into what he does. It just makes it easier to like, talk to him knowing that like he has the best interest of us in mind,” student Marieme Wade said.

With his students in mind, Bonham decided to step his shoe game up a bit by sporting a pair of Jordans.

“What was even more important to me was not just the fact that a pair of shoes is what had more students coming up to me, and it created connection, it created a dialogue about just something that they had in common,” Bonham said.

Bonham’s colleagues also shared a deep appreciation for the ways he connects with them.

“Mr. Bonham identifies with the students and the staff here in a way that I’ve never seen before. In a way that is genuine, in a way that it shows passion, or he identifies to everyone’s different culture,” UVA Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program Manager Joshua Epps said.

Bonham says he’s excited to find even more ways to connect with students next year.

“I think you have to be visible, you have to be present, I think you have to connect, I think you have to be genuine,” Bonham said.

UVA Board of Visitors meets to discuss Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives
Study finds more children are aging out of foster care in Virginia
UVA Health expanding access to opioid use disorder treatment through $50k grant
