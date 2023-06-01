Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Wall to wall sunshine, and seasonably warm

Eye to the sky later Saturday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to the north is delivering an outstanding day across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and seasonal conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80s Friday, and Saturday. Meanwhile, a “backdoor” cold front will drop south across the region later Saturday. Expect scattered showers and a storm by the evening. Conditions will cool Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Feeling like summer
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Temperatures Warming for the Late Week to Start June
2023 tropical system names
Feeling like summer soon