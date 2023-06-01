Wall to wall sunshine, and seasonably warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to the north is delivering an outstanding day across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and seasonal conditions for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80s Friday, and Saturday. Meanwhile, a “backdoor” cold front will drop south across the region later Saturday. Expect scattered showers and a storm by the evening. Conditions will cool Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

