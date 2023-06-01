Advertise With Us
Scottsville man charged in connection with shooting in Albemarle

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police car (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a Scottsville man with a gunshot wound to the arm is now facing charges.

ACPD announced Thursday, June 1, that officers were called out to Jefferson Mill Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. Officers rendered first aid to 34-year-old Jonathan Shelton Hensley, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

However, Hensley is now charged with brandishing and simple assault & battery. He was released from the hospital and is currently being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail

ACPD believe this was an isolated domestic incident and says it remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

