Radar upgrade may affect forecasting for tornadoes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The main weather radar for the Charlottesville area is getting an upgrade, but that means it will be out of service for a bit.

“They’re going to do some upgrades and that will help the radar last for at least another 20 years without major malfunctions,” NBC29 Meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick said.

The Wakefield radar is scheduled to be out of service for the first two weeks of June. Radars like these are used to detect rain, snow, hail, and tornadoes.

Luckily, the Charlottesville area has other radars that cover our area.

“It will have minimal impacts on our weather and our radar coverage. We will still be able to see the radars from surrounding communities, like out of Sterling, of Blacksburg, Charleston, Raleigh, and also State College,” Fitzpatrick said.

However, it could be a problem if there is severe weather.

“Now the main issue that we’re going to have to face is if there’s a tornado warning issued in our area, and especially for our eastern counties along the Route 15 corridor, because the farther you are away from the Doppler radar, then you’re not going to be able to see much in the way of rotation at the surface,” Fitzpatrick said.

June is typically peak tornado season.

“Thankfully, the outlook, at least in the short term, doesn’t call for much in the way of severe weather,” Fitzpatrick said.

