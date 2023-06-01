Much Warmer Friday and Saturday. Tracking a Cold Front this Weekend.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - June warms up quickly! Even warmer Friday and to start the weekend. Tracking a cold front and chance for a few showers and storms. Much warmer Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90, but not humid. A “backdoor” cold front will drop from north to south across the region later Saturday afternoon and evening to touch off some scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain. Briefly cooler by Sunday and then more seasonable by early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool, patchy fog. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Warm, turning partly sunny. PM and evening scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Cooler, sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, few showers. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.