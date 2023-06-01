Monticello boys tennis team making history hosting state quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Six years ago, the Monticello boys tennis team was down to only two players. Now, the Mustangs are making history by hosting the state quarterfinals.

“Tennis is one thing, and I love what they do with tennis, how dedicated they are and how hard they’ve worked, but that’s not the best thing about these guys,” Coach Paul Shepherd said. “I’ve had coaches throughout the season compliment them on their sportsmanship, their graciousness when they win.”

Coach Shepherd says each player’s character and leadership got them to this point.

“They headed 0-16 seasons for two years in a row, and yet, they had not lost their heart, and that really impressed me,” Shepherd said.

The Mustangs say their plan to bring home to state trophy is to play fearlessly and stick to their game.

The quarterfinals take place on Friday, May 2.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.