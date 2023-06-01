Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Monticello boys tennis team making history hosting state quarterfinals

Six years ago, the Monticello boys tennis team was down to only two players. Now, the Mustangs are making history by hosting the state quarterfinals.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Six years ago, the Monticello boys tennis team was down to only two players. Now, the Mustangs are making history by hosting the state quarterfinals.

“Tennis is one thing, and I love what they do with tennis, how dedicated they are and how hard they’ve worked, but that’s not the best thing about these guys,” Coach Paul Shepherd said. “I’ve had coaches throughout the season compliment them on their sportsmanship, their graciousness when they win.”

Coach Shepherd says each player’s character and leadership got them to this point.

“They headed 0-16 seasons for two years in a row, and yet, they had not lost their heart, and that really impressed me,” Shepherd said.

The Mustangs say their plan to bring home to state trophy is to play fearlessly and stick to their game.

The quarterfinals take place on Friday, May 2.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Cavaliers getting ready
‘Hoos feeling prepared and loose heading into NCAA tournament
Monticello Boys' Tennis
Monticello boys tennis team making history hosting state quarterfinals
UVA Baseball practice
‘Hoos feeling prepared and loose heading into NCAA tournament
Reece Beekman returning to UVA
Reece Beekman says he’s returning to UVA for his senior season