Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect

The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone's home Sunday.(Hercules Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (CNN) - Police are recognizing a California man and his drone for helping catch a suspect in a home invasion.

The Hercules Police Department said a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone’s home Sunday.

Hours later, a neighbor, who was operating a drone, discovered where the teen suspect was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber, which police were able to locate. Police said they verified the teen’s identity with help from the surveillance video.

Officers said they found the victim’s property inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Kimpton Hotel
Charlottesville hotel hosting community events this summer
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
FILE - A Pittsburgh Police officer walks past the Tree of Life Synagogue and a memorial of...
Rabbi recounts fear and heroism during deadliest antisemitic attack in US history
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.
Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net