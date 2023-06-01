‘Hoos feeling prepared and loose heading into NCAA tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA Tournament baseball games at Disharoon Park start Friday, June 2.

All four teams in the Charlottesville regional were at Davenport Field for practice Thursday, June 2.

Pitcher Nick Parker will be Virginia’s starter Friday for a noon game against Army.

“I came here to make a deep run in the playoffs, and hosting gives you a chance to make a deep run. We talk about pressure a lot. We talk about taking it head-on. You can either fall to it, or you can be a little better,” Parker said.

The Black Knights earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, winning the Patriot League Tournament. Shortstop Kevin Dubule is the Conference Player of the Year, while Tanner Gresham was the Patriot League Pitcher of the Year.

Regional 2-seed East Carolina is coming off its fourth straight American Athletic Conference Championship. The Pirates beat UVA last season in Greenville and advanced to a super regional.

Oklahoma is the 3-seed in regional. The Sooners like to put pressure on their opponent with 109 steals, ranking in the top 25 in the country.

Interestingly, all three of the these visiting teams have played in Charlottesville twice before.

