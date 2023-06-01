Greater-Charlottesville area seeing sales tax growth, report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many localities in central Virginia saw retail and sales growth this year, according to the Free Enterprise Forum.

FEF says Charlottesville had 0.65% sales growth over last year. The sales tax growth is less than last year, but that may be due to the boom in sales after the pandemic.

The retail market still appears to be healthy.

“We weren’t expecting a huge bounce, because we kind of experienced a large amount of growth last year. So it still seems to be very healthy,” Charlottesville City Treasurer Jason Vanderver said.

Vanderver says that sales tax growth is at an all-time high.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.