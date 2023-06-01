Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Feeling like summer

Late showers & storm Saturday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Get use to the summerlike temperatures. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm conditions today. Temperatures will soar to near 90 Friday, and Saturday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a backdoor cold front that will drop south through the region later Saturday. Showers and scattered storms will advance across the area. Behind this system, temperatures will cool back into the 70s Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & seasonal, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Temperatures Warming for the Late Week to Start June
2023 tropical system names
Feeling like summer soon
First week of June outlook