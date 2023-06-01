Feeling like summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Get use to the summerlike temperatures. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm conditions today. Temperatures will soar to near 90 Friday, and Saturday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a backdoor cold front that will drop south through the region later Saturday. Showers and scattered storms will advance across the area. Behind this system, temperatures will cool back into the 70s Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & seasonal, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

