Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro helping residents access internet

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County is expanding its broadband connection. It is working with All Points Broadband to create more access in the county.

The county said the company is working with local energy partners to design and engineer fiber-to-pole attachments.

Although homes won’t be connected until 2024 to 2025, the Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro (CAPSAW) is already working to make the process easier.

“They ask community action agencies around the state to do a needs assessment around this issue,” Anna Leavitt, director of CAPSAW said. “For us what we’re looking at equity for this project just means everyone who wants to have access to high-quality broadband can have access to broadband.”

The COVID pandemic shed light on many areas without connection and in the coming years they hope to cut down on that number.

CAPSAW currently has a survey available about meeting local internet needs. Their service stretches from Harrisonburg to Highland County.

“We know that the internet is incredibly important in terms of meeting economic goals as well as employment goals, education, health care, connecting with your community and your family people have the opportunity to do that if they want to do that,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said results go to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development as this is a state-wide initiative. They will get the results and be able to help each entity with the needs its community has.

She said their priority is to serve low-income families as well as veterans, aging, and the disabled.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

Cigarette smoking
Smoking kills more than 480,000 Americans per year
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
How the debt ceiling may impact SNAP
Sidewalk in Albemarle
VDOT asking for feedback on proposed changes to trail running alongside Seminole Trail
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville holds on to AAA bond rating