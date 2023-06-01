Charlottesville hotel hosting community events this summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students have gone home for the summer, and right now the Kimpton Hotel at the Darden School of Business is trying to fight the decline in visitors.

“Having the students was a really great opportunity for us to start and open and test run this beautiful property, but now we’re ready for the community,” Kimpton Hotel Programming and Marketing Director Ambrosia Sullivan.

Sullivan says she hopes to see the venue full of visitors from all over central Virginia.

“It’s a little quiet in the aspect that we don’t have the students here, but it’s now the opportunity for the community to come in and feel like they can they can enjoy this time as well,” Sullivan said.

The hotel opened this past spring, and now it is preparing events for the community to come and visit.

