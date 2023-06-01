Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville hotel hosting community events this summer

UVA students have gone home for the summer, and right now the Kimpton Hotel at the Darden School of Business is trying to fight the decline in visitors.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students have gone home for the summer, and right now the Kimpton Hotel at the Darden School of Business is trying to fight the decline in visitors.

“Having the students was a really great opportunity for us to start and open and test run this beautiful property, but now we’re ready for the community,” Kimpton Hotel Programming and Marketing Director Ambrosia Sullivan.

Sullivan says she hopes to see the venue full of visitors from all over central Virginia.

“It’s a little quiet in the aspect that we don’t have the students here, but it’s now the opportunity for the community to come in and feel like they can they can enjoy this time as well,” Sullivan said.

The hotel opened this past spring, and now it is preparing events for the community to come and visit.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Monticello Boys' Tennis
Monticello boys tennis team making history hosting state quarterfinals
Charlottesville Downtown Mall (FILE)
Bridge PAI hosting art event on Downtown Mall
Alex Zan (FILE)
Award-winning author launches new initiative
Sen. Tim Kaine (D)
Sen. Kaine introduces amendment to strip debt ceiling bill of pipeline project approval